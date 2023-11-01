Priscilla: The Sofia Coppola directorial is getting tremendous reviews; 7 reasons why they’re well-deserved

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla has quickly become a favorite of audiences and critics alike. The film explores the life of Priscilla Presley and her husband legendary Elvis Presley. The movie is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. Priscilla takes you through the journey of Priscilla and her experiences with Priscilla Presley.

The movie stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, Priscilla provides a fresh perspective on their relationship, from their initial meeting to the challenges they faced in their marriage. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2023 and received a limited theatrical release on October 27.

Here are 7 reasons why the praise is well-deserved.

1. Cailee Spaeny’s portrayal of Priscilla Presley

Cailee Spaeny’s portrays Priscilla loneliness well. While Priscilla married the man she loved, being the wife of Elvis Presley came at a cost. Her loneliness and homesickness, especially during their time in Germany, formed a vital connection with Presley. Even after their marriage, Priscilla's isolation remained as she grappled with the challenges of being the partner of the King of Rock and Roll.

ALSO READ: Priscilla Trailer: Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to bring Priscilla and Elvis Presley's iconic love and heartbreaks to life

2. Jacob Elordi's portrayal of Elvis

Jacob Elordi brings a personal version of Elvis. Priscilla also offers a more intimate look at the iconic figure. Jacob Elordi's performance as Elvis showcases his vulnerability and charm while revealing an unfamiliar and uncomfortable side of the legendary singer, making the audience see a more personal side of Elvis Presley.

3. Priscilla doesn’t sugarcoat the story

Priscilla does not gloss over the ups and downs of Priscilla and Elvis Presley's relationship. Their journey, marked by periods of separation and the challenges of Presley's fame, is candidly shown. The film shows the impact of fame on their relationship, addressing the personal and emotional aspects.

ALSO READ: 'The most I knew of...': Priscilla's Jacob Elordi admits the only reason he knew of Elvis Presley was through THIS Disney movie

4. Priscilla is a love story

While Priscilla shows the complexities of Priscilla's relationship with Elvis Presley, it remains at its core a love story. Critics have described it as a "fairy tale" love story. The film takes its time to delve into the emotions, thoughts, and experiences of Priscilla during some of the most pivotal years of her life.

5. Priscilla is a typical Sofia Coppola movie

Priscilla has the signature elements of a Sofia Coppola film. It explores themes such as love, femininity, loneliness, wealth, and materialism through the lens of a female character. It also incorporates shots commonly found in Coppola's work, which includes scenes of the female character gazing longingly out of a car window and a focus on small details, such as freshly painted toenails.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priscilla: When will Jacob Elordi starrer release? Trailer, cast, and other details explored

6. Priscilla restores agency to Priscilla Presley lost in other films

Priscilla restores agency to Priscilla Presley, a character often sidelined or reduced to a supporting role in Elvis Presley's story. Despite the limitations imposed on her during her relationship with Elvis, the film portrays Priscilla's journey towards reclaiming her autonomy.

7. Priscilla is a personal and respectful look at her story

Priscilla takes a respectful and personal approach to Priscilla and Elvis Presley's story. Given the challenging aspects of their relationship, including the age gap and their early meeting, the film could have easily sensationalized their story. However, Sofia Coppola handles it with sensitivity, highlighting both the love and the complexities of their relationship.

Priscilla offers a fresh and compassionate perspective on the life and relationship of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley. It delves into the complexities of their love story and deserves all the praise that it is receiving.

ALSO READ: Priscilla Presley walks away with $1 million, says Elvis Presley would be proud of Riley Keough