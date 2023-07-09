Priscilla: When will Jacob Elordi starrer release? Trailer, cast, and other details explored

With the release of its teaser, Priscilla has already created a lot of buzz amongst the viewers. This movie which is all set to hit theaters soon features the story of universally recognized Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. This has already piqued audience curiosity along with the controversy that this movie entails. Here is everything to know about Priscilla, ranging from the release date, trailer, cast, and controversy involved.

Priscilla’s release date and cast ensemble

Priscilla is all scheduled to hit the theaters in October 2023. However, the exact release date is not yet known.

The Priscilla cast includes Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, Jorja Cadence as Patsy Presley, Josette Halpert as Becky Yancey, Emily Mitchell as Lisa Marie Presley, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Alan ‘Hog Ears’ Fortas, Conni Miu as Sandy Schilling, Deanna Jarvis as Carol West, Tim Post as Vernon Presley, Luke Humphrey as Terry West, Ari Cohen as Capt. Paul Beaulieu, Tim Dowler-Coltman as Red West, Dan Abramovici as Jerry Schilling, R Austin Ball as Larry Geller, Olivia Barrett as Alberta Holman, Dagmara Domińczyk in an undisclosed role, and more.

Speaking of the movie plot, the official synopsis of Priscilla reads, “When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who's already a meteoric rock 'n' roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend.”

It is expected that Priscilla will touch upon various controversial aspects from Priscilla and Elvis Presley’s relationship. This includes a ten year age gap between the couple, Priscilla just being 14 when she caught Elvis’ eyes, the consummation of their marriage in 1967, the King of Rock N Roll’s affairs with Nancy Sinatra and Ann-Margret, and the pair’s divorce in 1973.

Controversy around Priscilla teaser

Immediately after the release of Priscilla’s teaser, Elvis Presley’s estate said that they are completely against it. On the other hand, Priscilla Presley has expressed her support to the movie and wrote in a tweet, “I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola.”

Meanwhile, although Elvis starring Austin Butler was released last year, Priscilla directed by Sofia Coppola will focus on Priscilla Presley’s side of the story.

