Prison Break's Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis in a moving post: This isn't something I'd change

Prison Break star Wentworth Miller recently took to Instagram to reveal his autism diagnosis as an adult. The actor shared that he was diagnosed last year and opened up about what this diagnosis means to him and how he has been dealing with it. Miller taking to Instagram, shared a blank white square, along with which he wrote a lengthy post that spoke about his diagnosis which he called was "a shock," but "not a surprise."

In his Instagram post, Miller started off by saying, "This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old."

The actor further noted how he is aware of that "access to a diagnosis" is a privilege that not many enjoy. He further added that he is still evolving and educating himself about his condition adding that, "I don't know enough about autism. (There's a lot to know.). Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens."

Take a look at Wentworth Miller's post here:

Miller in his post announcing his diagnosis also shared several online resources for those who are looking to get informed and inspired by pointing at creators who have been sharing relevant and helpful content for the autism community.

Miller concluded his post thanking those who have been supportive of his journey so far and said, "I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them... thank you."

