Prisoner of Azkaban, Order of the Phoenix or Goblet of Fire: Which is the best Harry Potter movie of all time?

The clock is ticking for a highly-awaited reunion special of a beloved film series that captured and continues to do so, millions and millions under its everlasting spell; Harry Potter. Ahead of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Potterheads have been revisiting (for the nth time!) the glorious eight instalments, which began in 2001 and concluded in 2011.

Based on J.K. Rowling's iconic eponymous novels (1997-2007), the Harry Potter franchise starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger while earning a massive USD 7.7. billion at the worldwide box office, collectively. Taking a trip down memory lane, we first have Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which was directed by Chris Columbus, as was the next HP instalment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which released in 2001 and 2002, respectively. Next up, we have Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban released in 2004 while the Mike Newell directed Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire came out in 2005.

David Yates directed the remaining four HP instalments; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). While each of these movies has its own unique charm that helped build the narrative around Harry Potter's eventual clash against his arch-enemy, Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), however, everyone has a special attachment to that one instalment over the others and it could be for innumerable reasons.

This begs the question Potterheads; Which is the greatest Harry Potter movie of all time?

