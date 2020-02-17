Prithviraj Sukumaran to shoot for the upcoming film Aadujeevitham in Jordon? Find Out

Malayalam actor turned director Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead in the south drama titled Aadujeevitham. As per the latest news reports, the Driving Licence actor will be playing the character named Najeeb.

The Malayalam actor turned director Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead in the south drama titled Aadujeevitham. As per the latest news reports, the Driving Licence actor will be playing the character named Najeeb in the south flick. The film is helmed by director Blessy. The news reports on the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer suggest that the actor will be travelling to Jordon to shoot for the film. The actor reportedly was in three months break to lose weight for his character named Najeeb, who is an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia.

The film's plot is very intriguing and the fans are now eagerly waiting for the south drama to hit the big screen. The Malayalam actor cum director, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently featured in the film called Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film saw Prithviraj Sukumaran in a fierce and rugged avatar. The fans could not stop gushing about the actor's performance in the film. The film revolved around a town which was known to be a land of mysteries and folklore. The film also featured south actor Biju Menon in a key role. The characters essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon are always at loggerheads, which added to the fans curiosity about the film.

As per the latest reports, the latest film by the south superstar Prithviraj, Aadujeevitham is based on a novel of the same title by author Benyamin. Now, all eyes are on the south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran deliver yet another hit in Aadujeevitham.

