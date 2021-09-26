Priyanka Chopra is an absolute stunner as she POSES in a pretty blue outfit at Global Citizen live; SEE PIC

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. The star took to her Instagram and posted pictures of her outfit in a blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom. She also posted stories of the event.

However, in videos shared on her Instagram, she said, “Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris." She also shared a video of Elton John performing on stage. He sang Rocketman. “Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” she wrote with Elton's video. However, yesterday, desi girl Priyanka also posted a picture of what looked like a huge banner of Global Citizen with Eiffel Tower behind. 'I'm gonna be there tomorrow.. will you?" wrote the actress in the picture.

Meanwhile, as per Vogue India, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and other artists will perform in the New York City edition of the event. However, the Paris edition will be hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Denis Brogniart, and have performances by Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and Måneskin. Interestingly, Los Angeles will have performances by Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, One Republic, 5 Seconds of Summer and more, as well as appearances by JoJo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Maggie Q and Scott Evans; and London will see Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man perform.

This year, festivals, events, and performances from all seven continents will be aired live on TV and OTT, allowing you to witness all of the excitement in real time on Zee's television channels and Zee5 online.

