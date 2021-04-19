Priyanka Chopra and Ava DuVernay offer support to The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani after racist taunts.

The incident occurred last week when filmmaker Ramin Bahrani was directing a pilot for Apple TV in Atlanta and was subjected to racist insults by a bystander.

The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani recently was subjected to a racist taunt and his film's executive producers Jonas and Ava DuVernay are speaking up. The incident occurred last week when Bahrani was directing a pilot for Apple TV in Atlanta and was scheduled to do a Zoom Q&A with Ava DuVernay. Revealing that he had to the interview while he was on the street, Bahrani told People, "During the interview, I noticed a car parked behind me. When the driver saw me and my colleague (who is South Asian) he said, 'You all think you run the world. You all don't run s---.' His friend told him to calm down and leave it alone. As the driver pulled away, he shouted, 'Go back to your own country!'"

Ava, who was on the receiving end of this Zoom call, could not catch hold of the racist taunt. She said, "Ramin was very calm. Very matter of fact. Which saddened me. It was as if he was used to that type of treatment. Being the ultimate professional, he suggested we proceed with the interview." However, Ava urged Bahrani to talk about the racist taunt. "He talked about having experienced this kind of racial targeting in other public spaces many times before," she added.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who worked closely with Bahrani, offered her support to the director and questioned the racist hate that still largely exists. Speaking to People, PeeCee said, "Asking me about my thoughts on what happened to Ramin is a sign of where we stand today, and the work we have to continue to do. So my question in response is - who belongs here, and who doesn't? Isn't America a melting pot of all people from all backgrounds?"

She added, "This is about how common it is for many communities to live with incidents like this happening all the time. Content by Hollywood is embraced by the world, but the world is not always embraced by Hollywood."

This is not the first time Bahrani has been subjected to racist taunts, he revealed, "In fact, just a few weeks earlier someone (from Los Angeles) told me, 'The former president didn't build a wall tall enough to keep you out.'"

Ava added that people of colour in Hollywood cannot just "make and focus" on their work. Along with their work, they also have to "endure and negotiate" racism, xenophobia and sexism among other things.

