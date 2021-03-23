Priyanka Chopra and her dogs Gino & Diana are ‘Studio buddies’ to Nick Jonas as he works on his new tracks

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a photo of her sitting with her dogs while her husband Nick Jonas works on new tracks. Take a look.

and Nick Jonas are truly couple goals as they are seen supporting one another at every step of the way. The duo comes from completely different cultural backgrounds and industries, yet understand each other very well. The two tease their fans with PDA every once in a while and we can’t have enough of it. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share what she is up to and update is bound to leave you feeling mushy.

The White Tiger actress shared a picture of her laying on the couch in a comfy blue outfit. The star has her two dogs, Gino and Diana with her as they are seen sitting on the floor. Along with the picture, Priyanka added a tiny note, “Studio buddies to @Nickjonas #newtracks” and tagged the dogs’ Insta handle, which is handled by the actress. Priyanka and Nick enjoy each other’s company often share it with the internet. Fans of the two love them for all the adorable moments they capture and share on social media.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story:

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka announced the Oscar nominees this year and the latter made history by becoming the first Indian to do so. Speaking of the same, the actress also achieved another milestone when she announced a nomination for The White Tiger in the category of Best Screenplay. The Ramin Bahrani directorial was on the trending tab shortly after its release. It also stars actors like Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra REVEALS she didn't take Nick Jonas seriously when he was texting her: I was 35 and wanted kids

Share your comment ×