Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas pose for a cool snap in Mexico as she joins him on Jonas Brothers' tour

Priyanka Chopra joined Nick Jonas in Mexico as Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour kicked off in Mexico City. Taking to Instagram, the couple posed for a cool snap together that was posted by Nick. The duo could be seen casually seated with an artistic backdrop and Chopra looked all geared up to cheer for her husband before he takes the stage.

The photo posted by Nick was clicked by his brother Kevin Jonas. Priyanka in one of her Instagram stories also gave a glimpse of her backstage entry card at the Jonas Brothers' concert. Sharing a photo with his wifey, Nick in the captions wrote, "Mexico City night 1." The photo posted by Jonas showcased Priyanka sporting a black dress teamed up with matching combat boots. Nick can be seen sporting a vintage shirt with brown pants. The couple looked casually cool as they were seen seated across the table from each other in this new photo.

Check out Nick Jonas' post here:

Recently, Priyanka also celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico where she was joined by her close family and friends. On the special occasion, Nick also dropped a sweet birthday tribute for her with a photo where the duo could be seen sharing a sweet kiss by the beachside. The couple also celebrated their daughter, Malti Marie's 6-month birthday during the same getaway.

While Priyanka is yet to reveal her baby girl's face, the actress has been posting new photos of their mother-daughter time quite frequently and recently also dropped a sweet selfie with her baby.

