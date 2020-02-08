Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney bond over their parent's sage words of advice

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page to share a piece of inspiring advice her late father Ashok Chopra used to give her, which prompted a heartwarming response from Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney.

has a jam-packed schedule ahead of her as she focuses on her ongoing projects like The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes and Russo Brothers' thriller series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. Not only that, but the actress is also teaming up with her husband Nick Jonas for a Wedding Sangeet series while also writing a memoir titled Unfinished. With so many passion projects, there really is nothing stopping our desi girl from conquering the world!

Taking to her Instagram page, we now know why Priyanka is this multi-faceted personality, who shatters the glass ceiling. In a recent IG post, Priyanka shared some sage advice given to her by her late father Ashok Chopra. "Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling," said the inspiring post. Revealing how it was her dad who would always say this to her, Chopra's caption reads as, "Something my dad used to say to me. We are capable of so much. Dream big."

Close friend and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney took to the comments section to leave a heartwarming note. "My mom used to say something very similar to me," Jessica commented with several heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently received a lot of backlash for her Grammys 2020 attire but many celebrities came forward in defense of the star including who told The Times of India, "I mean honestly it’s kind of a mentality that if someone from your own country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, you are always trolling them but if you see someone else, from outside, then 'Oh! She’s so beautiful.' You can’t really help it. You just ignore it."

