Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are excited to reunite with daughter Malti Marie; Surprise her with ‘Grissini’

Priyanka Chopra, the famous Indian actress is set to release her ambitious project Citadel, soon. The talented star is currently busy promoting the highly anticipated project in all famous cities across the globe. Priyanka Chopra and her husband, the celebrated singer-actor Nick Jonas were spotted attending the global premiere of Citadel in London, a few days back. The couple, who has been travelling across the world owing to their work commitments, are now finally reunited with their little daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprise Malti Marie with 'Grissini'

The Citadel actress, who is all excited to reunite with her beloved little daughter Malti Marie after a few days, took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of lovely pictures on her story. In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra was seen playing with her baby daughter, as she tried to catch airplane toys from her mom's hands. In the second picture, Priyanka is seen showing Malti Marie a packet of 'Grissini' (crispy Italian bread stick) as dad Nick Jonas looked on.

Priyanka Chopra was seen in a cropped black sweatshirt and a pair of matching trousers, in the pictures. Malti Marie, whose face is not shown in the picture, looks adorable in a pair of floral loungewear set. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, twinned with wifey Priyanka in a black sweatshirt and matching shorts, which he paired with a cap.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories, below:

