Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in style for Boom Met Gala after-party; See PICS

Actress and global star Priyanka Chopra is known for her stunning looks on the Met Gala carpet and this year is no surprise with her adding another lovely ensemble to her diverse fashion portfolio. She made a grand entrance with her hubby Nick Jonas. Now, the most adored couple were snapped arriving at the Boom Met Gala after-party and all eyes were just on them. They made a stunning joint appearance and posed for the lenses. The couple is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive following as they keep their fans updated.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in style for the after party

The fan pages of Priyanka and Nick shared some jaw-dropping pictures of the couple from the Boom Met Gala after-party. In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a hot red thigh-slit t-shirt dress which she paired with a black tie. Nick, on the other hand, looked handsome in an all-black suit. Both of them shelled major couple goals as they arrived for the party.

Check out the photos here

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress was last seen in the Russo Brothers' web series titled Citadel. The spy thriller series was released on April 28, on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka Chopra is also set to feature in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The upcoming chick flick also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in pivotal roles.

