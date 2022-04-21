Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced earlier this year that the couple had welcomed their first baby together via surrogate. While the couple didn't confirm it in their announcement, it was later revealed that the duo became parents to a baby girl. Three months since welcoming the little one, TMZ has now reported their baby daughter's name.

According to TMZ which reportedly obtained a birth certificate of Priyanka and Nick's baby, their bundle of joy has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The document states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California While the couple hasn't made any confirmation yet on the baby's name, it seems the name could a special meaning for the duo. The couple continues to honour both their traditions with their baby daughter's name as well and hence have chosen a Hindu name as well as the middle name Marie.

Priyanka and Nick had announced the joyous news of the couple welcoming their baby on January 21. The new parents in a simple statement announced, that they are now parents saying, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." Ever since the birth of their baby daughter, the couple hasn't made any other public statements nor have they shared any photos of their little one.

Priyanka recently addressed her new role as a parent while speaking to close friend Lilly Singh in an interaction where she spoke about wanting to raise a child without putting any limitations on their dreams and aspirations.

