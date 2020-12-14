Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave the internet in awe with their cozy picture; Check it out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for two years now. The couple often sets major relationship goals for all others out there.

and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary and wishes showered on the couple from all over the world. There is no second doubt about the fact that they have set an example for all the lovebirds out there with their inevitable love. Initially criticized for their massive age difference, the duo has proved that they are, indeed, made for each other! Ardent fans surely can’t stop gushing over PeeCee and Nick’s frequent social media PDAs.

We get a glimpse of the same in the Quantico star’s latest Instagram post. So, Priyanka has shared a lovey-dovey picture with her hubby dearest and it is sure to leave everyone in awe of them. Both of them can be seen cuddling up on a couch and guess who has joined them there! That’s our pretty pooch Diana who happens to be an inevitable part of Priyanka Chopra’s social media stories. The actress holds Nick from behind as they lovingly look at each other with Diana comfortably seated beside them.

Check out the picture below:

Well, the credit for this cozy picture goes to none other than the starlet’s mom Madhu Chopra herself. Moreover, one can figure out after looking at the Christmas tree in the background that the family is preparing for the upcoming celebrations. Talking about Priyanka’s career, the actress has some interesting projects in her kitty as of now. Recently, the official trailer of her movie We Can Be Heroes was released and left the audience excited for its release. Earlier, she also went to Germany for shooting some scenes of Matrix 4. If that was not enough, her movie The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao will soon be releasing on Netflix.

