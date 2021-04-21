Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose amidst a dreamy setting as actress misses her 'love' in London

Looks like the long distance is making Priyanka Chopra miss her 'love' Nick Jonas a little too much and the actress took to social media to express the same.

Looks like and Nick Jonas are back to business! The lovebirds had reunited in London at the beginning of March after months and spent some quality time together. Now, Nick Jonas seems to have returned to the US as he has resumed work as a judge on The Voice. Meanwhile, Priyanka has stayed back in London as she continues to shoot for projects like Citadel and Text For You.

Looks like the long distance is making Priyanka miss her 'love' Nick a little too much and the actress took to social media to share the same. Posing amidst a dreamy setting, Priyanka proclaimed through her photo that is the "place where time stands still". The couple can be seen standing amidst a patch of green with the entire place lit up with string lights.

Clearly, Priyanka and Nick cannot take their eyes off each other. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Miss you so much my (heart emoji)."

Take a look:

Nick and Priyanka recently attended the BAFTA 2021 which was held in London earlier this month. The actress even presented an award as well as represented the team of The White Tiger which was nominated in two categories.

Just yesterday, Priyanka shared her thoughts on India's second Covid 19 wave. The actress urged people to stay at home amid the spike in COVID 19 cases in India. "Please stay home.. I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neigbours, community, and also out frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing," wrote Priyanka.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra 'begs' all to stay home amid COVID 19 situation: Our medical fraternity is at a breaking point

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×