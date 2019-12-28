Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas prove twinning is winning as they bid adieu to ‘winter wonderland’ before 2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were holidaying together in snow capped mountains in California. As they bid farewell to 2019 and to the winter wonderland, PeeCee shared a cute picture with hubby. Check it out.

Fans of and Nick Jonas have been enjoying the visual treats the two stars have been sharing on social media since the past one week. PeeCee and Nick are holidaying in the snow capped mountains in California with their family and while doing the same, the two are sharing photos of the winter wonderland on social media. Nick even presented Priyanka with a snowmobile as a Christmas present and she surely has been putting it to best use.

Now, as Priyanka and Nick bid adieu to the winter wonderland, they shared a photo from the snow capped mountains that will melt your heart away. In the photo shared by Priyanka on Instagram, we can see Nick and PeeCee twinning in black and white track pants and jackets as they go out to enjoy the snowy slope of the mountains. Hand in Hand, Priyanka and Nick looked extremely endearing as they posed for an adorable yet happy photo before bidding farewell to the snowy town.

Priyanka captioned the photo as, “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning.” Prior to this, the Sky Is Pink actor also shared photos of taking her newly presented snowmobile out for a ride with her brother. In the photos, Priyanka could be seen perched on her ‘mean machine’ as she posed for cool captures. She captioned the photos as, “Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow..”

Priyanka and Nick have been spending time away with their families over Christmas and are making the most of their vacation before they return to work. On the work front, Priyanka and Nick are producing a sangeet series together for which they are casting real couples. Priyanka’s last Bollywood film was Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink. It starred Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar in the lead and received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019.

