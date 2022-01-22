Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly welcome a baby girl; Hope to have ‘at least two children someday’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ massive fan following has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the power couple has begun the new journey of parenthood recently. Priyanka and Nick took to social media to announce the arrival of their first child via surrogacy. While they didn’t reveal the gender of the child, there have been speculations if it’s a boy or a girl for Priyanka-Nick. And now, as per a report published in US Weekly, it is suggested that the power couple has welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy.

According to the publication, Nick and Priyanka’s friends are excited as the new parents embrace this new phase. It is also reported that Nick and Priyanka hope to have “at least two children” someday. Meanwhile, Nick’s brothers Kevin and Joe have also been elated with this new addition in the Jonas family. Taking to the comment section of Priyanka’s post, the Jonas brothers had dropped hearts to express their happiness and excitement. Making the big announcement, Priyanka wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)".

This isn’t all. Several Bollywood celebs had also showered love on the new parents as they embark on this new journey. Meanwhile, as we wait for Priyanka and Nick to share more details about their little munchkin and this new journey, here’s sending best wishes to the new parents.