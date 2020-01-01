Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas usher into the new year with the perfect kiss; Watch Video

While Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas performed, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner were cheering them from the sidelines.

and Nick Jonas dished out couple goals all through 2019 and looks like the power couple will continue to do that. The Jonas Brothers ended 2019 with a big bang as they performed in Florida on 31 December. They also ushered in the new year complete with an epic countdown, champagne and their wives by their side. While Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas performed, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner were cheering them from the sidelines. However, when the clock struck 12, the couples walked on to the stage to celebrate with champagne.

In a viral video, Sophie and Joe can be seen locking lips when Nick and Priyanka arrive on stage. The actress and pop star can be raising a toast to 2020 as the crowds cheer them on. Nick then leaned in to kiss Priyanka and the power couple shared a passionate kiss. We couldn't help but notice how 'The Sky Is Pink' actress blushed when she first arrived on stage. After them, Kevin and Danielle went on to do the same and the crowds couldn't stop hooting for the Jonas Brothers and the J-sisters.

Check out Priyanka and Nick Jonas' video below:

The couple recently shared a series of sweet shots to their Instagram accounts as they took a short trip together and relaxed in the tropical weather of the Bahamas.

