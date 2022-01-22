Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra embrace parenthood via surrogacy; Duo says 'we're overjoyed'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, the actress and the singer have shared a joint statement noting that they are "overjoyed" with the arrival of their newborn. According to TMZ, they have welcomed a baby girl in a Southern California Hospital.

TMZ has reported that the baby was born on Saturday in California. However, nothing has been revealed about the baby's name by the parents. Fans and their friends took to the comments sections of the posts to congratulate the couple and send them heartfelt wishes on hearing the splendid news. While nothing much has been confirmed, the duo has asked for privacy after sharing the joyous news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much [heart emoji]," they have penned.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post:

As per TMZ's report, Nick and Priyanka were also spotted near San Diego at Del Mar Dog Beach just a day before the baby was born. For those unversed, their newborn baby is their first child. The two tied the knot in 2018. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka had revealed that having babies has been a "big part" of their "desire for the future" but they aren't rushing into it yet. She had also noted that "when it happens, it happens."

We send our heartfelt wishes to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on their first baby!

