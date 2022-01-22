Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome surrogate child; Joe Jonas, Lilly Singh and Ryan Tedder send wishes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child together. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra announced on Instagram Friday. However, as soon as the duo posted the happy news, close Hollywood pals were quick to wish them congratulations

While Lilly Singh wrote, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!", Priyanka's brother in law Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas simply left a heart emoji on the comment. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant also took to the comments section and wrote, "Congratulations!!!" Comedian Kal Penn left the sweetest comment, "congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!" Meanwhile, on Nick's separate post, Hollywood music stars wished the duo well. While, Ryan Tedder wrote, "Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW." Jordan McGraw left a heart emoticon.

However, neither of them has announced the gender of their kid, but according to TMZ reports, the surrogate gave birth to a girl last Saturday. Interestingly, Chopra, 39, expressed her and Jonas' wish for children in an interview with "Vanity Fair" only a week before the pair made their joyous news. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” the “Quantico” actress shared at the time. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Meanwhile, Chopra has been married to Jonas, 29, for three years. They married in a lavish three-day wedding in India in 2018. Nick and Priyanka's kid will be playing with a trio of cousins, including Kevin Jonas' daughters Valentina Angelina, 5, and Alena Rose, 7, as well as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby girl Willa, 1, who was born on July 22, 2020.

