Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wish 'lovebirds' Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on their 2nd wedding anniversary

After Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner flooded Instagram with their romantic, throwback wedding photos, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished Jophie on their 2nd wedding anniversary on IG Stories.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the very definition of quirky love goals! The couple, who started dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later, tied the knot twice; the first time was a secret Las Vegas chapel wedding on May 1, 2019, and the second time was a more traditional ceremony in Paris, France on June 29 of the same year.

While Joe and Sophie flooded Instagram with some romantic, throwback snaps from their second wedding ceremony to wish each other and in turn leaving Jophie stans elated, and Nick Jonas took to Instagram Stories to wish the happy couple. PeeCee shared a cosy throwback photo of her brother-in-law and sister-in-law aka fellow J Sister, lovingly writing, "Happy Anniversary lovebirds! @sophiet @joejonas," along with a white heart. She also dropped several love emojis on the pair's wedding photos IG post. On the other hand, Nick reposted the fabulous wedding snap shared by Joe which sees the latter dipping his wife as the duo kills it on the dancefloor. "Happy anniversary guys! Love you! @joejonas @sophiet," Jonas wrote for brother and sister-in-law.

Even eldest brother Kevin Jonas and fellow J Sister Danielle Jonas took to IG Stories to wish Joe and Sophie. Sharing Jophie's wedding snaps, Kevin wrote, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @SOPHIET @JOEJONAS," whille Danielle wrote, "Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple! @sophiet @joejonas"

Belated Happy Anniversary, Joe and Sophie!

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie embraced parenthood last year when they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Willas Jonas on July 22. As the tiny Jonas toddler turns one next month, the parents have maintained privacy when it comes to their darling daughter and refrained from showing baby Willa's face in public.

