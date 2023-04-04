Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at Citadel Press conference: Key highlights

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra, recently attended a press conference for the promotion of her upcoming movie, Citadel. During the event, PeeCee spoke in detail about her upcoming spy-thriller movie. Here’re the key highlights of the event -

Priyanka on why she said ‘yes’ to Citadel

Responding to this question, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress said “This conversation started 5 years ago. I was presented a unique storyline and I said yes without even reading the script.” While Richard Madden, who is playing Maiden in the action-packed movie said, “The story had duality plus having our memories wiped is what excited me.”

Priyanka and Richard on their character in ‘Citadel’

Talking about Citadel, Priyanka said, “the character is physically and emotionally demanding”. She added that “the show has so much heart and our characters can't help but be drawn to each other.” Richard Maiden also shared the complexities of their characters and how challenging it was for them to work with past and present at the same time.

Priyanka and Richard on their experience of working together

Speaking at the press conference, the global icon said, “We protect each other and have each other's back. Elaborating on the same, Richard said, “She was always present. I can overthink things and she allowed me to come back. We bounce off of each other. I couldn't have asked for a better dancing partner.” The duo had the most fun memories on set.

On action and stunts in Citadel

When asked about action, the Love Again actress said, “We invested a lot of ourselves in the show, we left a part of ourselves in Citadel.” She added, “It doesn't just have action sequences, but it's also that you invest yourself in it.” Richard Maiden, on his part, said, “Within these action sequences, they're physically demanding...they dance together. Because of the adrenaline that's going.”

