Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at Citadel Press conference: Key highlights

At the press conference of Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden talked about their challenges of portraying double roles and their experience of working together.

Written by Shweta Singh   |  Updated on Apr 04, 2023   |  01:30 AM IST  |  1.6K
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at Citadel Press conference
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at Citadel Press conference (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra, recently attended a press conference for the promotion of her upcoming movie, Citadel. During the event, PeeCee spoke in detail about her upcoming spy-thriller movie. Here’re the key highlights of the event - 

Priyanka on why she said ‘yes’ to Citadel

Responding to this question, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress said “This conversation started 5 years ago. I was presented a unique storyline and I said yes without even reading the script.” While Richard Madden, who is playing Maiden in the action-packed movie said, “The story had duality plus having our memories wiped is what excited me.”

 

Priyanka Chopra (Credits: APH Images)

Priyanka and Richard on their character in ‘Citadel’ 

Talking about Citadel, Priyanka said, “the character is physically and emotionally demanding”. She added that “the show has so much heart and our characters can't help but be drawn to each other.” Richard Maiden also shared the complexities of their characters and how challenging it was for them to work with past and present at the same time. 

 

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at Citadel Press conference (Credits: APH Images)

Priyanka and Richard on their experience of working together

Speaking at the press conference, the global icon said, “We protect each other and have each other's back. Elaborating on the same, Richard said, “She was always present. I can overthink things and she allowed me to come back. We bounce off of each other. I couldn't have asked for a better dancing partner.” The duo had the most fun memories on set. 

On action and stunts in Citadel 

When asked about action, the Love Again actress said, “We invested a lot of ourselves in the show, we left a part of ourselves in Citadel.” She added, “It doesn't just have action sequences, but it's also that you invest yourself in it.” Richard Maiden, on his part, said, “Within these action sequences, they're physically demanding...they dance together. Because of the adrenaline that's going.”

 

Richard Madden at Citadel Press conference (Credits: APH Images)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Citadel: Priyanka Chopra says she had to trust co-star Richard Madden to not really ‘stab’ her face

About The Author
Shweta Singh
Shweta Singh

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: APH Images/Viral Bhayani

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!