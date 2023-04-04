Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden made a stylish appearance at Citadel conference in Mumbai; Details

The Desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, and Hollywood star, Richard Madden, are on a promotional spree. The two are currently in India for the promotions of their upcoming movie, Citadel, which is set to premiere by the end of April. The two kicked off the promotions of their much-awaited web series on Monday at the Asia-pacific press conference in Mumbai, pictures of which are doing rounds on social media.

The on-screen duo made a stylish entry at the conference and posed happily for the cameras. Styled to perfection, the Indian actress, 40, looked gorgeous in a golden-colored floor-to-length dress which she paired with black stiletto heels. Apart from Priyanka, her co-star Richard Madden was looking dapper in a blue suit with a plain black T-shirt which he teamed up with a pair of white trainers. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the stars of the action-packed series, sat down for a fun conversation before the big event and discussed how this ground-breaking espionage franchise came to be.

About Citadel

Created by Russo brothers, Citadel is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 28 and one episode will be released every week through May 26. The series stars Priyanka Chopra as Nadia and Richard as Mason Kane, respectively. The series also boasts talented actors like Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Roland Møller as Anders Silje, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more. The web series will be released in Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra on why she opened up about her experience in Bollywood: Okay enough to articulate what I felt