Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller to star in Anthony Chen's adaptation of Secret Daughter

Priyanka Chopra has bagged another major Hollywood project after recently signing Ending Things alongside Anthony Mackie. The actress will also star alongside Sienna Miller in Singaporean director Anthony Chen's next. The film will be based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda novel Secret Daughter and will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly as confirmed by Deadline.

For the unreversed, Gowda's novel Secret Daughter tells an interesting story through the eyes of two women interconnected by a child. The story revolves around parallel storylines taking place in San Francisco and India. Among the two lead characters, Kavita, a poor woman in India is faced with the tough decision of saving her newborn daughter’s life by giving her away. At the same time, Somer a San Francisco based woman learns that she may never be able to have children. Eventually, the two are connected through Asha, a child who is adopted out of a Mumbai orphanage.

Secret Daughter is an emotional novel that is expected to be a project that could churn out some brilliant performances from both Chopra and Miller whose acting prowess remains unmatched. The project will reportedly be produced by Amazon Studios.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The actress will be next seen in Citadel, a series by the Russo Brothers that also co-stars Richard Madden which is slated to release this year. Apart from Hollywood projects, Priyanka has also signed on to a Bollywood film titled Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

