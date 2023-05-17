Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya attend Bulgari's event, fans cannot stop gushing over the trio

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya were spotted together at Bulgari's event in Italy and fans could not stop gushing over the trio. The popular actresses were in attendance as the brand ambassadors of the jewelry company. Keep reading to know more details about the event hosted in Venice and what netizens are saying about the same.

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya attend Bulgari's Italy event

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya attended Bulgari's Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice, Italy on May 16 as the brand ambassadors of the company. They were joined by K-pop singer Lisa of Blackpink who serves as the fourth ambassador for the jewelry brand. The four posed together and the Internet was flooded with pictures and videos of the event as fans gushed about the four global celebrities coming together.

While Chopra wore a rose-colored outfit from the Miss Sohee SS23 couture collection, Hathaway donned a gold and silver gown with a hood, Zendaya wore an off-shoulder black satin gown, and Lisa wore a similar off-shoulder black gown but with a bow. All four of the ladies were spotted wearing necklaces from Bulgari's collection. This is the first time all four of the Bulgari global ambassadors were spotted since their announcement.

Though Chopra, Hathaway, and Lisa attended Bulgari's last event in Paris, Zendaya was missing from the same. Fans were not disappointed this time around as all four of them made an appearance and posed together on the red carpet as well as inside the venue at Palazzo Ducale. Tweets, pictures, and videos circulated on social media the moment the event premiered.

Netizens react to Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya at Bulgari's event

One user wrote, "THE WOMEN OF BVLGARI. ANNE HATHAWAY, ZENDAYA & PRIYANKA CHOPRA. [rose emoji] [clicking camera emoji]." Another commented, "Photographers: 'The assignment tonight is to serve face' Priyanka, Anne, and Zendaya: 'Assignment completed!'" A third said, "priyanka x annie x zendaya interaction was not something I was expecting today [crying face emoji]."

While one user tweeted, "bvlgari finally manages to put lisa, zendaya, anne hathaway and priyanka chopra in one frame, this clip is so breathtaking," another replied, "Imagine having these Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka as your GAs. The power these 4 women hold is out of this world." A third added, "zendaya, anne hathaway, priyanka chopra and lisa at the bvlgari event in venice a frame for the history books."