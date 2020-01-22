Priyanka Chopra announces mega global concert with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus & Billie Eilish at WEF 2020

Priyanka Chopra revealed that Global Citizen, which has hosted concerts in India before, will be hosting a mega concert in September this year. Read on to know more.

is slaying it, one event at a time. The actress who flew out of Mumbai just a few days ago is busy making heads turn at the World Economic Forum in Davos. As a Global Citizen ambassador, Priyanka has attended quite a few sessions and spoken openly about issues that affect the society at large. On Wednesday, the Desi Girl came together with Global Citizen Founder and CEO Hugh Evans to discuss a smart economy. From extreme poverty to climate change, Priyanka has made her opinions known on a host of issues.

The actress, however, shifted gears and dropped a huge announcement while speaking to Bloomberg. Priyanka Chopra revealed that Global Citizen, which has hosted concerts in India before, will be hosting a mega concert in September this year. Making the huge announcement, Priyanka said, "We are doing this thing which is called the Global Goal Live which is seven concerts in five continents at the same time on the same day which is on September 26, 2020. It is also the birth day of the Sustainable Development Goals. These concerts are going to have the most incredible talent from around the world participate."

With an aim to be sustainable, the actress also revealed that there will be no tickets but instead fans will have to earn their spot by contributing in some way or the other. The same was tweeted by Bloomberg which revealed that artists like Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish will also be a part of this mega global concert.

Read More