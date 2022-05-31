Priyanka Chopra asks 'Why wasn't I invited?' after a Bollywood song plays during Memorial Day weekend in LA

Priyanka Chopra may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood as well but she's still a 'desi' girl at heart and her new Instagram story is proof of that. The actress who was at her LA home for the Memorial Day Weekend shared a story on her Instagram that consisted of the gorgeous view from her home and a Bollywood song playing in the background.

In Priyanka's story, the Bollywood track "Choli ke peeche kya hai" could be heard playing at a distance presumably at some weekend bash. Sharing the music and the views from her home, the actress questioned, "Why wasn't I invited?" Even as Priyanka may have move to the US, the actress is known to still boast of a brilliant Bollywood playlist that she always enjoys listening to.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's story here:

As for the Memorial Day Weeknd, it looks like Priyanka stayed at home to spend time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas whom Nick and her welcomed home last month after the little one spent 100 days in NICU. Priyanka and Nick also dropped the first photo of their baby daughter last month on Instagram and while they didn't reveal her face, it was an adorable family click.

In the meantime, on the work front, Chopra has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming series Citadel starring Richard Madden. In the past week, the actress has been dropping BTS photos from the set showcasing how she has been filming some action scenes for which she was seen sporting bruises on her face.

