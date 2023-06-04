Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, gives Nick Jonas a shout-out: Best husband ever

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having the best time at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

The Citadel actress took to Instagram stories and shared several photos and videos from her time at Queen Bey’s concert. Scroll below to take a look if you have not already!

Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour

A few hours ago, Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and posted a slew of pictures and clips. In the first video, she gave her fans a glimpse of the crowd and the stage at the venue. The next video featured Beyonce on stage as she can be heard welcoming her fans to her tour. Priyanka wrote, “Beyonce #JayZ thank you for the incredible experience… #renaissance world tou.” She also gave her husband Nick Jonas a shout-out as she wrote, “#besthusbandever @nickjonas”. In the next story, she shared a picture of her mother Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra from the concert as she wished her an ‘almost’ happy birthday.

In the next picture, we see Priyanka’s mom hugging Salma Hayek at the concert. Priyanka captioned this photo, “I love you @salmahayek”. The next picture featured Dr. Madhu with Jay Z. The last picture in the series was a photo of Beyonce on stage. Priyanka captioned it, “Queen forever (folded hands emoji) @Beyonce”.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s photos and videos from Beyonce’s concert below

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra has had a busy time professionally. She recently featured in two projects – Amazon Prime Video’s global spy series Citadel with Richard Madden, and the romantic comedy Love Again where she features alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Both projects have received mixed responses from critics and the audience.

She has now begun working on her next outing, Heads of State, which is an Amazon Studios project. She will be joining hands with John Cena and Idris Elba for the Ilya Naishuller directorial.

