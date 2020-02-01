Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe malfunction at Grammys 2020; Says ‘I don’t leave unless I’m secure’

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she avoided a wardrobe malfunction in her Grammys 2020 outfit by adding an almost invisible detail to her dress. Check out what she had to say.

Ignoring a few unpleasant remarks absolutely slayed the Grammy Awards 2020 red carpet looking breathtakingly stunning in a plunging Ralph & Russo gown. While every little detail of the outfit screamed fabulous, it was her neckline that plunged beneath her navel, which ended up stealing the show. While majority of her fans praised the actress for the glamorous outfit, some noted that with a neckline so deep, the dress was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. However, during her latest interview, the actress stated she never leaves for an event unless she is absolutely secure about her dress, which means, no wardrobe malfunction for the perfectionist.

While speaking to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old stunner revealed that underneath the dress, the designer had attached a piece of fabric that was practically invisible which made it impossible to have a malfunction. She said whenever Ralph & Russo make an outfit for her, they always fit that cloth to her body to avoid such situations. She further stated that while people might think it is difficult to manage such a dress, the dress was properly secured with tulle that matched her skin tone. She admitted that if it wasn’t for that piece of fabric, it would have been impossible for her to carry it.

While her fans were concerned about her dress, Priyanka stated that she always feels confident in whatever she wears. When she decides to wear an outfit, she never feels nervous because before she walks out of the door, she makes sure she is secured in every way possible and does not leave until she is absolutely sure about dress.

