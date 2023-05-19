Priyanka Chopra begins shooting for Heads Of State; Actress teases fans with a glimpse of her intriguing look

Priyanka Chopra is unarguably one of the busiest actors from India at the international entertainment platform, right now. The talented actress, who welcomed her first child - daughter Maltie Marie with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas in January, last year, is successfully juggling her acting career and mommy duties. Priyanka Chopra, who had two back-to-back releases recently with the espionage thriller Citadel and romantic drama Citadel, has already kickstarted the shooting of her next project.

Priyanka Chopra teases her fans with a glimpse her 'Heads Of State' look

The global star, who is all excited to kickstart her next outing Heads Of State, took to her official Instagram handle and teased her fans and followers with a special post recently. Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her intriguing look from the Amazon Studios project on her Insta handle and confirmed that Heads Of State has started rolling in London. "#headsofstate @amazonstudios @naishuller (folded hands and movie camera emojis) ॐ नमः शिवाय," wrote the actress, as she shared a glimpse of her look from the project - which is her thick eyebrows and make-up free eyes. Priyanka's post has clearly left her and fans and followers curious, and excited about Heads Of State.

When Priyanka started working on Heads Of State

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had posted a couple of interesting pictures on her Instagram story, after she started working on Heads Of State last week. In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she was seen sitting on her bed, making notes and highlights on the bound script of the upcoming Ilya Naishuller directorial. "Onto the next... #headsofstate," she captioned the post.

Heads Of State: Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra is joining hands with renowned Hollywood stars John Cena and Idris Elba for Amazon Studios' Heads Of State, which was officially announced in April 2023. The project, which is touted to be an action thriller, is directed by Ilya Naishuller. Heads Of State is jointly produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard, for Safran Company.