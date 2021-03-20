Priyanka Chopra believes her mother manifested husband Nick Jonas because of THIS reason

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul, Priyanka Chopra confessed how she found in Nick Jonas the type of marriage she grew up with in regards to her parents' "equal" relationship.

After her close friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it's 's turn to be grilled by Oprah Winfrey. This time, it's for the latter's popular talk show Super Soul. During their extremely candid conversation, PeeCee did speak in detail about her relationship with Nick Jonas which continues to be stronger than ever, even with their individual globe-trotting adventures thanks to their always busy work life.

Oprah quizzed Priyanka regarding a particular quote from the latter's New York Times Best Seller memoir Unfinished, which saw Chopra penning how she felt her mother Madhu Chopra dreamed Nick Jonas up or had some spiritual force in bringing the fellow Jonas Brother into her life because she'd been in bad relationships. To this, the 38-year-old actress gushed, "Nothing surprised me more than him. He's such a self-assured man. So sensible. So excited about my achievements, my dreams. Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together."

Moreover, the Matrix 4 star "truly believes" her mom "manifested" Nick because that was Madhu Chopra's marriage to the late Ashok Chopra. "They had a marriage of partnership. They worked together. They lived together. They built homes together. They built a life together. They had an equal partnership. I saw that growing up. I'm amazed that I found exactly what I grew up with, with Nick. I let it happen," Priyanka concluded.

