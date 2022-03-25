Priyanka Chopra calls co-hosting the pre Oscars event a 'special honour'; Drops photos with Aziz Ansari & more

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a post about the pre Oscars event that she co-hosted alongside Mindy Kaling and more on Thursday in Los Angeles. The actress dropped photos from the event alongside fellow South Asian artists from the industry including Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari and more as she spoke about feeling proud to be among them.

Leaving netizens impressed with her inspiring speech at the recently held pre-Oscars 2022 event that celebrated South Asian excellence, Priyanka Chopra called it a "special honour" as she shared a post on Instagram to talk about the recent event and how special it turned out to be. The actress also shared photos from the event which was attended by Oscar nominees such as Riz Ahmed (Flee, The Long Goodbye), Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul), Suroosh Alvi (Flee) Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom), Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye), Elizabeth Mirzaei & Gulistan Mirzaei (Three Songs for Benazir), Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh & Anurima Bhargava (Writing with Fire).

In her post, Chopra wrote about feeling proud and said, "What a special honour it was to cohost a pre-oscar celebration honoring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

The event also saw the attendance of other significant South Asian artists such as Aziz Ansari, Lilly Singh, Jay Shetty among others. Priyanka in her Instagram post also wished luck to all the Oscars 2022 nominees ahead of the ceremony which takes place on March 27 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: New mom Priyanka Chopra says 'haven't been stepping out anywhere' at the pre Oscars event