Priyanka Chopra calls herself and husband Nick Jonas 'hustlers', says 'we're not afraid to pivot'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most loved couples in India and across the world. The actress-musician duo has managed to win hearts with their sense of understanding toward one another and the love they share. Chopra has called herself and her 30-year-old husband "hustlers" adding that the two fo them are not afraid of hard work. Continue reading to know more details about what the 40-year-old actress said during an interview recently.

Priyanka Chopra calls herself and Nick Jonas 'hustlers'

Chopra and Jonas got married in 2018 in a viral and lavish two-part ceremony wedding honoring both their cultures. Their relationship has been a constant source of chatter for netizens across the globe with their worldwide popularity. The two have a one-year-old daughter Malti Chopra-Jonas. "It's not therapy, you don't sit down and talk about your past. But we connect a lot on our commonalities. And one of them is that ability," she said.

We are hustlers, we're not afraid of hard work, we're not afraid to pivot. I'm someone who's down to learn something I don't know. And so is Nick. Priyanka Chopra

She has previously said that they ensure one of them is with their daughter most times, even if it gets difficult with her filming and promotional schedule and Jonas' music tours. The latter is currently on a world tour with his brothers as a part of the three-piece pop group Jonas Brothers. "I want him to do 87 countries. Our careers are very important to both of us and I love seeing him succeed," Chopra told The Zoe Report about her husband's tour.

Talking about their house in Encino, Los Angeles, Calfornia, the actress added, "This was our first home together and we both have a large life. We always have people in our home. I can't speak for my husband, but the pressure in my job is really real. And the only way to decompress is to have friends and family — I'm not one to go out. I love having my friends over, opening a good bottle of wine, and chatting. Or going to the bowling alley, or playing basketball at three o'clock in the morning, or getting into the hot tub."

"I've worked really hard to be able to build a life where we can do that," she said. Talking about her life philosophy, Chopra added, "I'm not one to sit in the sh*t. If I'm stuck in the sh*t, I will figure out a way of crawling out of it." Mentioning the kind of parts and roles she wants to further portray in her already two-decade-long illustrious career, Chopra revealed, "I'm hoping to find parts that give me the ability to lose myself and actually become my character because that's what I do." She is starring in the hit spy thriller series Citadel.

