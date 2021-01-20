Priyanka Chopra calls herself an 'undo expert' as she decks up for a virtual meeting; See PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of The White Tiger. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

It won’t be wrong to call one of the busiest celebs in current times. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Text for You in London. However, instead of having rest, she has been rigorously involved with the rest of her projects and social media is proof! Being an avid user, PeeCee often keeps the fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. She is also known for her quirky captions on certain posts.

We get a glimpse of the same in her latest Instagram post. Priyanka has shared a selfie in the same in which she looks absolutely stunning. The actress is wearing a formal blue shirt as can be seen in the picture. She also wears a pair of matching earrings and a bracelet that perfectly complements her attire. The Matrix 4 star ties up her hair into a neat ponytail and opts for a matte finish makeup look. What also grabs our attention is her caption that reads, “I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert.”

Check out the post below:

Priyanka Chopra’s last released movie was We Can Be Heroes for which she received a lot of praise. She is currently awaiting the release of The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Its official trailer has been already rolled out thereby leaving the fans excited for its release. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Text for You that co-stars Sam Heughan. Lastly, she has been roped in for Matrix 4 too.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra cannot stop laughing as she reveals to Rajkummar her favourite candy & it's hilarious; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×