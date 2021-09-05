Priyanka Chopra calls it a 'fun day' as she enjoys a game of golf with husband Nick Jonas and friends; SEE PIC

and Nick Jonas enjoyed a weekend of golf as they headed out with their friends. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka re-shared a photo shared by their friend tagging her and Nick as they posed together after the game. Chopra captioned the photo saying, "What a fun day." Also accompanying the duo was Nick's brother Kevin Jonas.

In the photo shared on Priyanka's Instagram story, the actress could be seen sporting a white t-shirt with black pants and teamed it up with white shoes. Wearing a sun visor cap, Chopra was dressed perfectly for the sporty outing. Nick, who is known to be fond of the sport, also turned up all ready for the game in a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Sharing a photo from their recent outing, PC wrote, "What a fun day @chartytwothumbs and that hole in one @johnlloydtaylor." Before the weekend golf game, Chopra also cheered for her husband Nick Jonas at his recent performance with his band, Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour. Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers performance in Idaho, Utah.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also sent netizens in a tizzy as they posed for a cheeky photo where the actress referred to herself as "snack" while the Sucker singer was seen posing with a butter knife and fork. The couple's loved-up moment left fans hailing the duo as the hottest Hollywood duo.

In the meantime, Priyanka has also been busy with the shooting of her upcoming project, Citadel which the actress has been dropping glimpses off from her onset moments.

