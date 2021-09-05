Priyanka Chopra calls it a 'fun day' as she enjoys a game of golf with husband Nick Jonas and friends; SEE PIC

Updated on Sep 05, 2021 11:02 AM IST  |  41.8K
   
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a sporty weekend playing golf
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a weekend of golf as they headed out with their friends. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka re-shared a photo shared by their friend tagging her and Nick as they posed together after the game. Chopra captioned the photo saying, "What a fun day." Also accompanying the duo was Nick's brother Kevin Jonas.

In the photo shared on Priyanka's Instagram story, the actress could be seen sporting a white t-shirt with black pants and teamed it up with white shoes. Wearing a sun visor cap, Chopra was dressed perfectly for the sporty outing. Nick, who is known to be fond of the sport, also turned up all ready for the game in a white t-shirt and black shorts. 

Sharing a photo from their recent outing, PC wrote, "What a fun day @chartytwothumbs and that hole in one @johnlloydtaylor." Before the weekend golf game, Chopra also cheered for her husband Nick Jonas at his recent performance with his band, Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour. Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers performance in Idaho, Utah. 

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also sent netizens in a tizzy as they posed for a cheeky photo where the actress referred to herself as "snack" while the Sucker singer was seen posing with a butter knife and fork. The couple's loved-up moment left fans hailing the duo as the hottest Hollywood duo. 

In the meantime, Priyanka has also been busy with the shooting of her upcoming project, Citadel which the actress has been dropping glimpses off from her onset moments. 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra in a swimsuit is a 'snack' for Nick Jonas; See proof in PIC

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra


Comments
Anonymous : At first glance it looks like it's a girl to her right.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Desi girl making us proud!!
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Proud of PC
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Adorbs
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : They're such a beautiful couple
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Cute!
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : forgot to bleach herself today?
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Where is PeeCee? They all look the same in the row!
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Doesn’t even knw how to play golf
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : her skin is just yikes
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : usually Indian women's skin tone glow in the sun hers looks even darker
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : She had a photoshoot even when they went golfing? This woman needs serious help!
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Aww gammy took grandson golfing
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Loh agaye she went a full 3.5 hrs without a story
REPLY 1 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All