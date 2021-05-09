  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra calls mum Madhu & Denise Miller Jonas 'two incredible women' as she drops Mother's Day wishes

Priyanka Chopra not only wished Madhu Chopra but also penned a heartfelt message for her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas aka Mama Jonas on Mother's Day 2021.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: May 9, 2021 03:09 pm
Priyanka Chopra calls mum Madhu & Denise Miller Jonas 'two incredible women'. Priyanka Chopra calls mum Madhu & Denise Miller Jonas 'two incredible women' on Mother's Day 2021.
Priyanka Chopra may be a globetrotter but at the same time is a family-oriented person. The actress, who is currently in London for the last six months at least, took to social media to wish her mum on Mother's Day. She not only wished Madhu Chopra but also penned a heartfelt message for her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas aka Mama Jonas. 

Calling them "two incredible women", Priyanka wrote, "I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok. “- unknown." 

The White Tiger actress added, "Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you Happy Mother's Day to everyone." 

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post: 

A bevy of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their mum's on the occasion of Mother's Day. One of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared the first photo of her younger son. The picture took social media by storm as it featured Taimur adorably holding his younger brother. 

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif highlighted stories of 'true warrior' mothers who are putting themselves at risk to save lives during the deadly Covid 19 pandemic that has been raging in India. 

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST photo of younger son with Taimur on Mother's Day

