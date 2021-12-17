Priyanka Chopra CALLS OUT reports referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' amid Matrix 4 promotions

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting one of the biggest films of the year, The Matrix Resurrections. There's no doubt that Chopra is taking Hollywood by storm and hence it did come as a shock to her after a recent report referred to her as "wife of Nick Jonas", despite her numerous achievements. Priyanka expressed disbelief over the same.

Sharing screengrabs from a media coverage that called her "wife of Nick Jonas", Priyanka wrote a note where she showed her displeasure about women still having to face such misogyny. Along with the screengrabs, the actress wrote, "Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of…’"

Adding on, Chopra maintained that it's unbelievable that women have to go through this as she wrote, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?" Priyanka also tagged Nick Jonas in her story and while the Jonas Brothers singer hasn't yet commented on the same, we bet he's going to have a stronger comeback to this considering how appreciative and proud he is of Chopra's work.

Priyanka has been busy with the promotions of The Matrix Resurrections, where she stars alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film has been directed by Lana Wachowski and will star Chopra in the role of Sati who was introduced as a child in the previous franchise films. The Matrix Resurrections is all set to release in theatres and on streaming on December 22.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra stuns in green as she flaunts her 'final press day' look for The Matrix Resurrections