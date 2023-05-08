Priyanka Chopra can’t stop giggling as baby Malti makes adorable cooing sounds on their walk in Central Park

Priyanka Chopra Jonas blessed her fans and followers’ feeds with an adorable new video of baby Malti Marie.

Priyanka likes to keep it active on social media. Every now and then, she treats netizens to glimpses of her life, both on the personal and professional fronts. Lately, the Citadel actress has been sharing cute snapshots of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who turned a year old in January. Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Priyanka took to the ‘gram and dropped an adorable video of her little one, as they took a walk in the park. Scroll below to check it out.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie enjoy a walk in Central Park

In the video shared by Priyanka, 40, one can see her holding a baby pram stroller as she takes a walk in Central Park. One can also see Malti’s adorable little legs peeking out of the stroller as she kicked them in the air. Malti had the best time as she cooed and giggled all her way. The Love Again actress could not stop but let out a laugh herself.

Priyanka captioned the video, “Love our walks in Central Park (slew of emojis)”

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and friends, who were in awe of Malti’s cuteness.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the global spy series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. She shares screen space with Richard Madden in the show where she plays the role of agent Nadia Sinh. Apart from this, Priyanka has the romantic-comedy Love Again in the pipeline where she will be seen alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The movie is slated to release on May 12th.

