Priyanka Chopra captures a ‘Mommy and I’ moment with her puppy Diana as she enjoys a ‘Perfect Saturday’

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share new pictures with her puppy Diana during the weekend. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra never fails to display her affection for dogs. The actress in her own words, is a proud mother to three dogs, namely Diana, Gino and Panda, she nurtures along with hubby Nick Jonas. The busy star has numerous projects lined up in front of her and whenever she gets some time off, she makes sure to use it by spending quality time with her beloved pets. The star can often be seen posting the cutest pawdorable moments on her Instagram handle.

In her most recent photo, Priyanka can be seen enjoying her weekend by lying next to Diana. In the snap, we see the actress donning a comfy grey-coloured jacket as she holds the sleepy puppy in one arm. The White Tiger actress posted the mushy picture on an account she made for her puppy. The star captioned it, “Mommy and I” and added heart emojis. The actress also put a hashtag, #PerfectSaturday, to sum up the bonding moment. The diva also posted another snap on her story in which she can be seen looking down at Diana and grinning.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's photo:

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared a stunning selfie on the photo and video sharing platform. In the breathtaking photo, the star was seen getting ready for her shoot for Citadel. While posting the picture, she wrote, “I always find my light. #glamchair #setlife #citadel #cleanskinfromwithin." On the work front, Priyanka who was last seen in The White Tiger will now be seen in Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

