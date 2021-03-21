  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra celebrates World Storytelling Day by asking fans if they’ve read her book Unfinished; PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to ask her fans if they had read her memoir Unfinished on the occasion of World Storytelling Day. Take a look.
12310 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra celebrates World Storytelling Day by asking fans if they've read her book Unfinished
Priyanka Chopra has made headlines recently with her recent achievements. The diva made history by becoming the first-ever Indian to announce Oscar nominees along with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress crossed another major milestone by announcing a nomination for The White Tiger in which she played a pivotal role. The popular star also came out with her own memoir Untitled for which she gained international recognition when the book became a NY Times bestseller. Priyanka took to her social media to share a special post.

Speaking of this, the actress took to her Instagram handle to ask her fans if they had read her book on the occasion of World Storytelling Day. The star posted a picture of her sitting on the sofa, in which she can be seen reading her own memoir. In the photo, we see Priyanka donning a colourful outfit as she sat cross-legged with one palm on her cheek. After wishing her fans on the happy day, She asked her fans in a poll, “Have you read my #Unfinished story yet?” In her book, Priyanka talked about her ups and downs in the Bollywood industry, as well as her future with hubby Nick.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post:

In the latest glimpse of Priyanka’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the actress talks about how she found her voice during the COVID-19 pandemic, by deciding to write her own book at a very young age. Priyanka said, "But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me really delve deep".

