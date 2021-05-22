Priyanka Chopra comes to Nick Jonas' aid amid his rib injury; Will present at Billboard Music Awards 2021

With Nick Jonas set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021 amid a rib injury, Priyanka Chopra is showing her support to her husband and will make an appearance as a presenter.

It was recently revealed that Nick Jonas had taken "a spill on a bike" and sustained a rib injury while shooting for the NBC project Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers alongside his siblings. However, the hit isn't stopping the 28-year-old musician from hosting the Billboard Music Awards 2021, scheduled to take place on May 24, IST. The BBMAs 2021 will be the first award show to take place live ever since the COVID-19 vaccinations were made available in the US.

As for Jonas' doting wife , The White Tiger star will also be a part of BBMAs 2021 as a presenter. According to a report by Page Six, PeeCee's inclusion in the award show was a way to offer support to her man. A source shared, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support," before adding, "They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him."

We can't wait to witness Priyanka and Nick's romantic red carpet PDA moments at the Billboard Music Awards 2021!

Along with Priyanka, BBMAs 2021 presenters list also includes Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz, and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been in London for the past few months as she's completed shooting for Matrix 4, Text 4 You and was currently shooting for Citadel opposite Richard Madden.

