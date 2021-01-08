Priyanka Chopra confronted by cops for visiting a salon amid COVID 19 lockdown in UK: Reports

Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas and a few others have been stranded in London after the imposition of the fresh lockdown there. Read on to know what landed her in trouble recently.

Jonas recently landed herself in trouble for having visited a salon amidst the ongoing lockdown in London. For the unversed, the entire United Kingdom is currently under lockdown owing to the concern surrounding a new variant of the novel coronavirus which is known to be far more contagious. As a part of the same, salons and spas are among other businesses that have been ordered to shut down as they fall under the category of personal care services.

In the midst of all this, the actress, her mom Madhu Chopra, and their dog were spotted arriving at a plush salon on Wednesday that alerted the cops. They reportedly reached the salon to give a verbal reminder to the salon owner for complying with the present regulations. However, they didn’t issue any penalty notice. If media reports are to be believed, celebrity stylist Josh Wood was also there. Priyanka was also not required to pay a fine and walked away later on.

That is because the actress showed them documents stating that the hair coloring session was done for her film. Later on, Priyanka Chopra’s spokesperson also clarified the same stating that it was for a film of hers for which she had been shooting in London. The spokesperson further added that the salon had been opened privately for the production and that all guidelines were followed while doing the same. As for the actress, she is currently stranded in London with her husband Nick Jonas owing to the lockdown that has been imposed there. She was earlier shooting for the movie Text for You there.

Credits :The Mirror

