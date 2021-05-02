Priyanka Chopra continues to raise money for Covid 19 fundraiser, says it will make a 'huge difference'

In partnership with GiveIndia, Priyanka Chopra had shared a strong and impactful message calling global attention to the Covid-19 crises in India.

and Nick Jonas began the Covid-19 fundraiser earlier this week and in a short span of time, they have managed to gather USD 500K which approximately amounts to Rs 3.70 crore. With a few days into the fundraiser, Priyanka continues to urge netizens to donate generously to the good cause. In partnership with GiveIndia, the actress had shared a strong and impactful message calling global attention to the Covid-19 crises in India.

Thanks to Priyanka's global presence, the message was amplified was across the globe with several international personalities also donating to the Covid relief work. On Sunday, Priyanka took to social media once more as she urged and reminded netizens to donate generously.

Sharing a video highlighting the fatal situation in India, Priyanka wrote, "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post:

Apart from Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas as well as the Jonas family have been instrumental in raising awareness and amplifying the message. From Nick and Joe Jonas to their dad Paul Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, the family has come together and urged netizens to do their bit.

Thanks to Priyanka's initiative, singer Camila Cabello also took to Instagram and shared a video requesting fans and followers to donate how much ever they can towards GiveIndia.

