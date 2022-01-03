Priyanka Chopra cuddles up with Nick Jonas in her New Year photo dump; Says 'here's to celebrating life'

Priyanka Chopra just dropped an Instagram post to give a peek at her New Year celebration with husband Nick Jonas. The actress seemed to have kicked off 2022 with a getaway and is seen cuddling up with husband Nick Jonas in a gorgeous snap from a yacht. In the caption, Priyanka also mentioned how grateful she was for her friends and family.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never stop giving us couple goals and looking at how the couple ringed in the New Year, we bet you will be mighty impressed by the same. In a series of photos, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her celebration for the New Year's Eve with Nick Jonas. From a selfie where she sported cool Happy New Year glasses to a perfect click alongside Nick as she rested on his lap, it looked like Chopra had an amazing start to 2022.

It seems Priyanka and Nick were also accompanied by Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James during their getaway and Priyanka even shared a special thank you for the former in their captions as she tagged her with a heart emoji and mentioned, "Adore you."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

From the photos, it did look like Priyanka had a total blast for New Year's Eve and deservedly so given the hectic schedule the actress had in 2021 with the promotions of her film The Matrix Resurrections in December while also completing the shoot for her upcoming series Citadel alongside Richard Madden and others.

