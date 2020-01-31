Priyanka Chopra & Danielle Jonas had a blast at Grammys and their 'Disney princess moment' photos are proof

On Friday, Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos with her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.

Hollywood A-listers turned up in their fashionable best for the Grammys 2020. Giving us some major fashion goals were the J-sisters Danielle Jonas, Jonas and Sophie Turner. While Game of Thrones star Sophie rocked a mini skirt and stunning top, Danielle and Priyanka made a stylish statement in floor-length gowns. The Desi Girl's outfit was a hot topic of discussion as it left many disappointed but many others who cheered the global star. Undoubtedly, the J-sisters had a blast at the Grammys and even though it has been a few days since it came to an end, looks like Danielle Jonas is still sinking in the epic night.

On Friday, Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos with her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. While Priyanka can be seen goofing around in fringe gown, Danielle's strapless metallic gown is equally stunning. Danielle shared that it was indeed a 'Disney Princess Moment' for the two.

Priyanaka quipped, "Adorable! U r totally Elsa." Fans as well as Daniel's husband Kevin Jonas could not stop gushing over how terrific the women looked. Check out Danielle's post:

Aren't these two quite stunning?

The J-sisters accompanied their husband's - the Jonas Brothers -- as they performed to their latest hit track 'What A Man Gotta Do' and took the Grammys stage by storm. What are your thoughts on their outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

