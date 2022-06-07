Priyanka Chopra dazzles in an orange plunging sequin dress as she gets spotted in Paris: PHOTOS

Even when she's leaving a location, Priyanka Chopra knows how to make an entrance. When the 39-year-old actress departed the Ritz Hotel in Paris on Monday, jaws fell and left people gobsmacked. The Matrix actress donned an orange metallic gown with a plunging neckline.

She caught attention in the dress, which was nipped at the waist and had a flattering long-sleeve style. Her hair looked gorgeous as always, with her long, black tresses gently draping her shoulders. Priyanka accessorized the look with a pair of black shoes and a silver snake necklace that included a brightly pink diamond. In terms of where she was headed with this outfit, she said earlier in the day on her Instagram Story that she was in France for "something exciting," but she didn't elaborate. She did seek suggestions from her followers for locations to visit while in the capital city.

Check out her photos below:

However, Priyanka's trip to Paris comes around five months after she and Nick, 29, announced the birth of their first child through surrogacy. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple said in their joint statement. The sex of their surrogacy kid was disclosed three months later when the child's birth certificate was discovered. The couple had a daughter, whom they named Malti Marie. The child was also said to have been born on January 15.

Unfortunately, Nick and Priyanka had to wait a little longer before they could start their family. “On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months, and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Nick and Priyanka wrote in a May Instagram post. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.” Prior to welcoming Malti, the duo were a proud aunt and uncle to Joe Jonas' 1-year-old daughter, Willa, as well as Kevin Jonas' two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.

ALSO READ:Nick Jonas shows off his signature Bollywood dance move; Wife Priyanka Chopra reacts