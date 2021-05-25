Priyanka Chopra describes joy of life with ‘teammate’ Nick Jonas; Says never thought life would lead her here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke to Vogue Australia about her marriage to Nick Jonas, her career, failures, paving the way for the next South Asian generation and more!

After a long night at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 yesterday, and Nick Jonas took over the news for their stunning red carpet appearance where the duo couldn’t stop gushing over each other. Now, in an interview with Vogue Australia, the global actress has opened up about her 2-year-old marriage to the Jonas Brother alum, her career, failures and paving the way for the next South Asian generation.

When asked about her failures and how they helped her become who she truly is, PCJ said: “No one only wins. I’ve lost many battles. I’ve done many, many movies that no one has watched. It’s what you do after failures that defines you. To me, life is a ladder. It’s never a destination.”

The actress also shed light on the challenges brown women face in the industry. “We as Asians have always been taught that you’ve got to run faster than everyone to get where you’re going…I wanted to be seen as a mainstream leading lady, and not be boxed into the stereotype I saw a lot of, that required 10 years of work…and finally, I feel like I’ve been able to get to a place where I am doing that. So, I think the responsibility is to constantly push the goalposts, not just for yourself, but for everyone who comes after you. For the next generation of South Asian talent, I want it not to take 10 years for them to get the roles that they want.”

When finally asked about her marriage with Nick Jonas, the singer and actress said: “Who would have thought that my life would end up being like that, where me and my teammate sit at the dining table…and we build upon each other? It’s such a joy. I feel very, very blessed.”

