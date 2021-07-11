Priyanka Chopra digs into some classic Wimbeldon treats as she watches Ashleigh Barty lift the title

Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawala took their seats in the Royal Box to watch Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova battle it out on court.

manages to make heads turn everywhere she goes. Over the weekend, the actress made her way to attend the Wimbeldon 2021 Women's Singles Final. Priyanka arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England and had socialite Natasha Poonawala for company. The women took their seats in the Royal Box to watch Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova battle it out on court.

Priyanka was snapped sitting just one row behind Kate Middleton and Prince William and had a great time at the sporting event. Before, during and after the match, Priyanka made sure to keep her fans updated on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka shared several photos and videos and even wished Ashleigh as she beat Karolina to life the Wimbeldon 2021 Women's Single title.

Apart from all the action on court, Priyanka also tucked into some classic Wimbeldon treats. The actress shared a photo of all the classics that she indulged in. From strawberries and cream to sandwiches to champagne, Priyanka indeed had a gala time at the Royal Box. For the unversed, champagne bubbly has always been a staple at Wimbeldon along with one of its most famous item on the menu - strawberries and cream.

Paying ode to the Victorian heritage, other popular and staple foods include tea with scones, clotted cream, and strawberry jam, gravlax crostini, tea sandwiches and quiche among others.

