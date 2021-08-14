Priyanka Chopra dines out with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh; Says ‘when you get a seat at the cool kids’ table’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is presently filming several projects in London, was recently seen enjoying dinner with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and director Paul Feig. Actor took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her dinner date with actors. “When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride, Priyanka captioned the picture adding crown and heart emojis.

Check out her post here:

Priyanka also tagged Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Sandra Oh in the post. While this may have been a simple meal with friends, many fans have speculated and commented on the picture about the actors being cast in a potential film. Meanwhile, in the studio's first Asian superhero picture, Awkwafina will portray Katy and Michelle will play Jiang Nan. The film stars Simu Liu as Shang Chi and follows the tale of a young Super Hero who embarks on a journey of self-discovery in this never-before-seen origins story.

Interestingly, a video from the dinner, which was shot by a fan, quickly went viral on social media platform. The fan used a variety of techniques to record the actor, who seemed to be having a lively discussion with Awkwafina and Paul Feig while posing for group photos.

Priyanka was also recently joined in London by her husband, musician Nick Jonas. The paparazzi have caught them out and about in the city, going on walks together and dining at restaurants. Meanwhile, Priyanka's future projects include a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality program on which she will work with Nick, and a Ma Anand Sheela biography produced by Barry Levinson

