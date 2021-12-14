Priyanka Chopra documents The Matrix Resurrections Press Tour Day 1 in style; QUIPS she's a 'red pill girl'

"Don't be confused by the blue... I'm still a red pill girl," quips Priyanka Chopra in her hilarious caption on Instagram Stories as she wraps Day 1 of The Matrix Resurrections Press (Week!) Tour in New York. For the unversed, PeeCee recently wrapped shooting for Citadel, opposite Richard Madden, in London and swiftly jet set to NYC to promote her upcoming release, which sees the actress play the grown-up version of Sati from The Matrix franchise.

For The Matrix Resurrections Press Day, Priyanka looked nothing short of a fierce boss lady as she donned a blue and white checkered dress, paired with crisp white heels and on-point rosy makeup. Chopra rocked a long braid that could kill as she did "whip her hair back and forth," all the pun intended! Flooding Instagram with some fabulous videos and photos, PeeCee documented the press tour which saw her share a laugh with her The Matrix Resurrections co-stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. P.S. We love Priyanka's pet Diana's cameo and especially, Chopra's goofy side as she plays around with her fancy long braid! "Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete #matrixresurrections," PeeCee captioned on IG.

You can check out Priyanka Chopra's amazing, stylish Instagram Reels from The Matrix Resurrections Press Tour Day 1 in New York HERE and HERE!

Leave it to PeeCee to leave us floored with her ultra-glamorous "Matrix" avatar!

Are you excited to see Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix Resurrections? Don't forget to share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Also starring Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci and directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections releases on December 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, head on to our ALSO READ link below to get an epic promo glimpse at Priyanka Chopra as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of The Matrix: Resurrections' new promo featuring her dialogue; WATCH